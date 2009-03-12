Liguori Out in Fox Restructuring

News Corp. is restructuring its LA operations, including the exit of Peter Liguori as Chairman of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting. He will be replaced by Peter Rice, who had been president of Fox Searchlight, the specialty film label.

The TV networks, cable and broadcast will be combined under Tony Vinciquerra, who is chairman of the Fox Networks Group and will continue to oversee cable nets, the business side of Fox Broadcasting, the International channels, and now Fox Broadcasting programming as well.

Film and TV production are being combined into a single unit under Jim Gianopulos and Tom Rothman, co-chairs of filmed entertainment.