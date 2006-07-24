Liguori Disses Talent-Show Copycats

Fox Entertainment President Peter Liguori used the low ratings of ABC’s The One to fire a shot back at ABC Entertainment President Steve McPherson and others who have accused Fox of mimicking show ideas in the past.

“McPherson probably owes [Fox reality chief] Mike [Darnell] an apology,” Liguori said Monday. “He spends a lot of time dumping on Mike for copycatting, and I think he got a big stiff one there.”

Musical talent show The One debuted to miniscule ratings of a 1.1 and 1.0, respectively, last week on its first two nights in the adult 18-49 demo.

Liguori, who admitted that even he was surprised by how low those numbers were, says they were a product of the over-saturation of shows this summer trying to catch the American Idol success.

“There have been a ton of copycats this year,” he said. “Everyone has had some variation of a talent show in hopes of catching this wave.”