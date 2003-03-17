Lights, camera, commercials

Action director Vic Armstrong (second-unit director on Raiders of the Lost

Ark, Rambo, Superman, Terminator 2 and Gangs of New

York, to name only a few of more than 250) has been signed to an exclusive

deal with Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Saville Productions to produce TV

commercials.

According to Saville, Oscar-winner Armstrong plans to spend much of the next

year on commercials, saying that he is looking forward to the "discipline of

telling a story in 30 seconds."

Saville is no stranger to top theatrical directors, having teamed up with,

among others, Oliver Stone on spots for Motorola Inc. and Heineken USA and Luc

Besson (The Fifth Element) for a Saab Cars USA spot.