Lights, camera, commercials
Action director Vic Armstrong (second-unit director on Raiders of the Lost
Ark, Rambo, Superman, Terminator 2 and Gangs of New
York, to name only a few of more than 250) has been signed to an exclusive
deal with Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Saville Productions to produce TV
commercials.
According to Saville, Oscar-winner Armstrong plans to spend much of the next
year on commercials, saying that he is looking forward to the "discipline of
telling a story in 30 seconds."
Saville is no stranger to top theatrical directors, having teamed up with,
among others, Oliver Stone on spots for Motorola Inc. and Heineken USA and Luc
Besson (The Fifth Element) for a Saab Cars USA spot.
