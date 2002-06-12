Lifetime's Too Young pulls viewers
Lifetime Television's latest original movie, Too Young to Be a Dad, notched a 4.1 rating for its premiere June 10.
The made-for-TV movie, about teen pregnancy from the father's perspective,
was seen by 4.7 million viewers.
Lifetime debuts one original movie each month.
