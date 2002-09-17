Lifetime's talkers return
Next month, Lifetime Television's women's-issues talk shows return for their second
season.
New episodes of Saturday-morning shows Speaking of Women's
Health and Lifetime Now debut Oct. 5.
On Women's
Health, female celebrities discuss their personal health issues.
Lifetime Now dishes on topical issues impacting women, from fashion to
Internet safety.
