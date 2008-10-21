Lifetime's 'Rita Rocks' Off To A Rocking Start

Lifetime Network’s first primetime comedy series in ten years, Rita Rocks, got off to a good start Monday when the show premiered to 1 million viewers.



Compared to Lifetime’s last comedy series, Lovespring International, which debuted on the station in June 2006, Rita Rocks was up 38 percent among women 18-49 posting a .80 W18-49 rating. The show was also up 11 percent above the network’s prior four-week time period average.



Rita Rocks, which stars Nicole Sullivan of Mad TV, will air every night this week at 8:30 p.m. before assuming its regular weekly time slot on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m.