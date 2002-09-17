Lifetime's Obsessed , Court's Files fly

Lifetime Television nabbed an impressive Nielsen Media Research 4.3 rating

for its latest original movie, Obsessed.

The psychological drama, starring Dharma & Greg's Jenna Elfman,

premiered Sept. 16 to 4.9 million viewers.

Meanwhile, Courtroom Television Network earned a network-best 1.8 rating for a Sept. 12 play of

its hit series, Forensic Files. The episode attracted 1.8 million viewers,

making it the most-watched program in Court TV history.

Court TV is wrapping up a limited-run repurposing deal for Forensic Files

on NBC. It's earning solid ratings on NBC, averaging a 5.8 rating after four

weeks.