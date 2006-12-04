Lifetime's Moran Moves to Comedy Central
Catherine Moran, VP of marketing for Lifetime, has joined Comedy Central as VP of consumer and trade marketing. The position is based in New York.
Moran will be in charge of care and maintenance of the brand, including advertising and marketing.
Moran, a member of CTAM's Marketing Council, is a cable marekting vet with stints at AMC, USA and Sci Fi before her stint at Lifetime.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.