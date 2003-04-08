Lifetime's Harvard a hit
Lifetime Television's latest original movie, Homeless to Harvard, turned in big
ratings for its Tuesday-night premiere.
The movie scored a 5.0 rating and 5.7 million viewers.
It was Lifetime's best rating for a movie since Video Voyeur in
January 2002, which notched a 5.1 rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Predictably, Homeless to Harvard, which aired against the NCAA Men's
Basketball Final on CBS, rated very well among women.
The 11 p.m. replay notched a 1.9 rating and 2.1 million viewers.
