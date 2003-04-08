Lifetime's Harvard a hit

Lifetime Television's latest original movie, Homeless to Harvard, turned in big

ratings for its Tuesday-night premiere.

The movie scored a 5.0 rating and 5.7 million viewers.

It was Lifetime's best rating for a movie since Video Voyeur in

January 2002, which notched a 5.1 rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Predictably, Homeless to Harvard, which aired against the NCAA Men's

Basketball Final on CBS, rated very well among women.

The 11 p.m. replay notched a 1.9 rating and 2.1 million viewers.