Lifetime's Army Continues Strong Performance

Lifetime's Army Wives continued to perform well with its second episode on Sunday night (June 10). The original drama averaged 3.3 million total viewers and 1.2 million women 18-49 Sunday night at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research.

Those numbers are right on par with its series premiere June 3, which drew 3.47 million total viewers and 1.2 million women 18-49. Most comparable cable series, even those considered hits by the networks that run them like FX's Dirt and The Riches and Lifetime's own acquired series Blood Ties, fall off from their premieres as some viewers who sampled at first don't return for seconds. And Army faced competition last night from HBO's new series John From Cincinnati, which presumably got a big lead-in from The Sopranos' finale.

Army's strong showing is especially good news for Lifetime, whose executives have hope the show will spearhead a ratings resurgence for the network. It is the first in a trio of shows Lifetime will debut this summer, the first developed from start to finish by programming chief Susanne Daniels.

Online streaming of Army on LifetimeTV.com was up 30% on June 10 over the week before, the network said.