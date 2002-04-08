Lifetime wins another cable quarter
By Staff
Lifetime continued its run as the top basic-cable network in prime time, the channel's fifth consecutive quarterly win. TNT, USA and Nickelodeon all lagged significantly, each with a 1.7 rating, but USA's average-household delivery of 1.48 million edged the other two out. Big winners for the quarter include Hallmark Channel (up 50% to a 0.6), Court TV (up 33% to a 0.8) and Fox News (up 33% to a 1.2). The biggest losers include VH1, Travel Channel and Toon Disney, each off 40% to a 0.3. Nick remained the top network in total-day ratings at a 1.5, up 7%. The top 10 networks are listed at right.
