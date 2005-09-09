Lifetime Wants Real 'Fockers'

Guess who's coming to TV?

Cable net Lifetime TV has picked up reality show Almost Family, which it bills as a real life Meet the Fockers.

The weekly hour prime time series, targeted for first quarter 2006, makes couples from "radically different backgrounds" split up and meet each other's inlaws alone then chronicles the outcome.

At the end of each installment the couples and families are united to talk about what happened.

The series is being produced by Gay Rosenthal Productions.