Lifetime viewers Obsessed
Lifetime Television nabbed an impressive 4.3 rating for its latest original
movie, Obsessed.
The psychodrama, (perhaps that should be "psychodharma," since it stars
Dharma & Greg's Jenna Elfman), premiered Sept. 16 to an audience
of 4.9 million.
