Lifetime, USA win weekly cable Nielsens

Lifetime Television again won the week in the primetime cable Nielsens, but USA Network

perked up for the first time in weeks.

Lifetime finished the week ended Sunday with a 2.3 in Nielsen Media Research households.

USA came in second with a 2.1, much better than the 1.5-ish the network has

been posting in the past few weeks.

Lifetime did a startling 3.7 with I Know My First Name Is Steven, a

well-worn made-for-TV movie that first aired on NBC in 1989.

Go figure.

It was beaten only by two separate hours of World Wrestling Federation Entertainment Inc. wrestling on TNN: The National Network.

USA's lift came from theatrical movies, particularly two airings of The

Rock.

Its new reality show, Combat Mission, is scoring a 2.1.

Lifetime also tied with Nickelodeon in total-day ratings at a

1.4.