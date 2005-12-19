Lifetime Ups Two

Lifetime has named Lynn Picard to a new position as executive VP, interactive entertainment. She has also been upped to president, ad sales, Lifetime Entertainment Services. Picard has served as executive VP, sales/general manager for the company since 2003.

In her new position, Picard will oversee Lifetime’s Web site, in addition to wireless, broadband and gaming offerings, as well as products on new platforms set to roll out next year, finessing cross-promotional partnerships with advertisers. Her recent experience in the tech area includes helping launch Lifetime’s broadband site, Video Lounge, and its wireless campaign to promote acquired sitcom The Golden Girls.

Picard shared the executive VP/general manager role with Rick Haskins until he left the women’s cable network in July. In his last year on the job, Haskins was responsible for much of Lifetime’s program development. Since he left, the network hired WB veteran Susanne Daniels as its entertainment chief, and last week named Maria Grasso, another WB vet, to the newly created post of senior VP, series development.

Separately, Lifetime broadened the responsibilities of Lifetime Movie Network Executive VP/General Manager Louise Henry Bryson. Bryson, who has headed Lifetime’s mainly digital sister movie network since October, will now also serve as president, distribution and affiliate business development, for all three Lifetime networks. She joined the company in September 1999 as executive VP, distribution and affiliate business development.