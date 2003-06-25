Lifetime ups Haskins, Picard

Rick Haskins, executive vice president, Lifetime Brand, has been named executive VP

and general manager of Lifetime Entertainment Services, which encompasses multiple Lifetime

cable channels and a Web site, as well as book publishing and a magazine.

Lynn Picard, executive VP of sales for Lifetime Entertainment Services, will become executive VP and

GM of Lifetime Television, overseeing day-to-day operations of the cable

channel.

She will continue to head up sales, as well.

Both positions are new and both report to Carole Black, Lifetime

Entertainment Services' president and CEO.