Lifetime ups Haskins, Picard
Rick Haskins, executive vice president, Lifetime Brand, has been named executive VP
and general manager of Lifetime Entertainment Services, which encompasses multiple Lifetime
cable channels and a Web site, as well as book publishing and a magazine.
Lynn Picard, executive VP of sales for Lifetime Entertainment Services, will become executive VP and
GM of Lifetime Television, overseeing day-to-day operations of the cable
channel.
She will continue to head up sales, as well.
Both positions are new and both report to Carole Black, Lifetime
Entertainment Services' president and CEO.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.