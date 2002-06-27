Lifetime unveils magazine

Move over Rosie and Oprah, women's net Lifetime is rolling out its own

magazine, aptly named Lifetime.

In partnership with Hearst Magazines (a division of the Hearst Corporation,

which owns 50 percent of Lifetime Entertainment), Lifetime will debut as

bimonthly magazine in March 2003 with a rate base of 500,000.

It is slated to go monthly September 2003.

Sally Koslow, former editor-in-chief of McCall's magazine (which became

Rosie) will head the Lifetime magazine.