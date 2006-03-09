Lifetime TV Launches Awareness Campaign

Lifetime Television is launching a public-affairs outreach campaign in conjunction with the premiere of its original movie Augusta, Gone (March 13 at 9 p.m. ET), which tells the story of a mother’s battle to save her teenage runaway daughter.

“We want parents and teens to know that they are not alone and that there is help,” said Meredith Wagner, Executive VP, public affairs and corporate communications, Lifetime Entertainment Services, in a statement.

Lifetime will show original PSAs that direct homeless teens and their parents to special resources; feature a special Augusta section on its Web site, Lifetimetv.com, with trailers, interviews and links to non-profit resources and organizations for parents and teens; and partner with the National Runaway Switchboard, Partnership for a Drug Free America and Covenant House Nineline to provide more information to teens, parents and educators.

Augusta stars Sharon Lawrence, Tim Matheson and Mika Boorem and is produced by Nightstar Productions.