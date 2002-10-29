Lifetime tops cable ratings

Football was the biggest attraction on cable in October, but Lifetime Television still

managed to win out as the highest-rated cable network. Lifetime finished the

month with a 1.8 prime time average, edging out ESPN and Nickelodeon, which

averaged 1.7 ratings, according to a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media

Research data.

ESPN boasted the month's four highest-rated programs, all prime time National Football League

games, headlined by a stellar 7.6 rating for an Oct. 13 Miami Dolphins-Denver

Broncos contest.

After suffering a disappointing 0.7 rating for the Oct. 20 premiere of

original movie Big Time, Turner Network Television still closed out October with a 1.6 rating.

Fox News Channel and Cartoon Network notched 1.5 ratings.

The Washington, D.C., sniper story perked up ratings for the three major cable

news channels. Cable News Network finished the month with a 1.1 prime time average and MSNBC

edged up to a 0.5.

Fox News is flush from another ratings victory over CNN: Its 9 p.m. show,

Hannity & Colmes, edged out CNN's Larry King Live in October

for the first time. Hannity & Colmes attracted 1.7 million viewers

compared with 1.6 million for Larry King.

Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor remained the most-watched show with 2.5 million

viewers. With The Fox Report with Shepard Smith grabbing 1.6 million

viewers, Fox News claimed the top three cable news shows.