Lifetime tops cable ratings
Football was the biggest attraction on cable in October, but Lifetime Television still
managed to win out as the highest-rated cable network. Lifetime finished the
month with a 1.8 prime time average, edging out ESPN and Nickelodeon, which
averaged 1.7 ratings, according to a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media
Research data.
ESPN boasted the month's four highest-rated programs, all prime time National Football League
games, headlined by a stellar 7.6 rating for an Oct. 13 Miami Dolphins-Denver
Broncos contest.
After suffering a disappointing 0.7 rating for the Oct. 20 premiere of
original movie Big Time, Turner Network Television still closed out October with a 1.6 rating.
Fox News Channel and Cartoon Network notched 1.5 ratings.
The Washington, D.C., sniper story perked up ratings for the three major cable
news channels. Cable News Network finished the month with a 1.1 prime time average and MSNBC
edged up to a 0.5.
Fox News is flush from another ratings victory over CNN: Its 9 p.m. show,
Hannity & Colmes, edged out CNN's Larry King Live in October
for the first time. Hannity & Colmes attracted 1.7 million viewers
compared with 1.6 million for Larry King.
Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor remained the most-watched show with 2.5 million
viewers. With The Fox Report with Shepard Smith grabbing 1.6 million
viewers, Fox News claimed the top three cable news shows.
