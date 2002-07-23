Lifetime tops cable ratings
Lifetime Television's Sunday-night drama lineup lifted the women's network to the top spot in last week's cable Nielsen Media Research ratings.
The season premiere of Strong Medicine earned a 2.8 rating, while
The Division turned in a 2.4, according to Nielsen data.
Lifetime's newest drama, For the People, grabbed a 2.5 rating in its
debut.
For the week of July 15 through 21, Lifetime averaged a 2.1 rating in prime time.
Original series also buoyed USA Network's ratings to a 1.8 average.
The Dead Zone harvested a 3.3 rating last Sunday night, while the second
episode of Monk notched a 3.0.
USA finished the week with a 1.8 average in prime time.
Nickelodeon recorded another strong week, with a 1.9 prime time average.
Turner Network Television and TBS Superstation rounded out the top five, each with a 1.7 rating.
MSNBC's new prime time lineup, launched July 15 and headlined by Phil
Donahue, did little to perk up the network's ratings.
MSNBC averaged a 0.5 rating in prime time last week, up from a 0.4 in the second
quarter.
Donahue scored higher marks, with a 0.7 average for his first week.
Fox News Channel and Cable News Network finished the week in the top 10.
Fox News grabbed a 1.2 rating, and CNN followed with a 0.9
average.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.