Lifetime tops cable ratings

Lifetime Television's Sunday-night drama lineup lifted the women's network to the top spot in last week's cable Nielsen Media Research ratings.

The season premiere of Strong Medicine earned a 2.8 rating, while

The Division turned in a 2.4, according to Nielsen data.

Lifetime's newest drama, For the People, grabbed a 2.5 rating in its

debut.

For the week of July 15 through 21, Lifetime averaged a 2.1 rating in prime time.

Original series also buoyed USA Network's ratings to a 1.8 average.

The Dead Zone harvested a 3.3 rating last Sunday night, while the second

episode of Monk notched a 3.0.

USA finished the week with a 1.8 average in prime time.

Nickelodeon recorded another strong week, with a 1.9 prime time average.

Turner Network Television and TBS Superstation rounded out the top five, each with a 1.7 rating.

MSNBC's new prime time lineup, launched July 15 and headlined by Phil

Donahue, did little to perk up the network's ratings.

MSNBC averaged a 0.5 rating in prime time last week, up from a 0.4 in the second

quarter.

Donahue scored higher marks, with a 0.7 average for his first week.

Fox News Channel and Cable News Network finished the week in the top 10.

Fox News grabbed a 1.2 rating, and CNN followed with a 0.9

average.