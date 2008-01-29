Lifetime Television Taps Harmonic for Web Video

Lifetime Networks selected video-transcoding technology from Harmonic’s Rhozet business unit to prepare its television content for Web distribution.

Lifetime Television and Lifetime Movie Network will use the Rhozet Carbon Coder video-transcoding solution to transcode and package content for Web platforms such as Apple's iTunes, Yahoo and Lifetime Networks’ own Web site.

Carbon Coder is a universal transcoding application that facilitates the transfer of media between a variety of platforms, including acquisition, editing, playout, archive, the Internet and mobile devices. Lifetime is using the product in a multinode, fully automated rendering-farm configuration to maximize its Web-video output.

"We produce hundreds of hours of content each month, and bringing this content to Web customers is a key goal for us," said Carl Charleson, eirector of enterprise-media applications at Lifetime Entertainment, in a statement. "We chose the Rhozet Carbon Coder transcoding farm because its performance, flexibility, expandability and cost-effectiveness make it possible for us to manage such a high volume of transcoding."