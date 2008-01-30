Lifetime Television, Politico Target Undecided Female Voters

A female-targeted cable channel, Lifetime Television, and a political-junkie-targeted, broadcaster-backed newspaper, Politico, are teaming up to target the women voting bloc.

The two will co-brand a Web project in which focus groups of undecided California women voters will weigh in immediately following televised debates there (Politico is a debate co-sponsor) on their respective Web sites, Politico.com and myLifetime.com.

There will be a group of undecided Democrats and another of undecided Republicans, with both video and written responses to the debates featured on the sites.