Lifetime Television Hops on Dance-Competition Bandwagon

Lifetime Television became the latest network to jump on the reality dance-competition craze with Your Mama Don’t Dance.

In the show, up-and-coming dancers will be paired with their parents, who have to learn some smooth moves to stay in the competition.

“Your Mama Don’t Dance distinguishes itself from other dance-competition shows because its point of view is truly unique. The relationships between the dancers and their parents will evolve during the eight weeks, and it will be both heartwarming and heartbreaking, with a lot of twists and unexpected turns along the way,” said Susanne Daniels, Lifetime’s president of entertainment, in a statement.

The reality dance-competition field has grown wider over the past few years, as ABC and Fox have hit it big with Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance?, respectively. Meanwhile, cable networks Bravo and MTV are set to launch dance competitions of their own with Step It Up! and America’s Best Dance Crew, respectively.

Lifetime did not tell contestants that they would be partnering with their parents until after the series began and tape was rolling. The network hopes that the surprise partnership and the dynamics therein will separate their show from the crowded pack.

“This show is truly a testament to how far parents will go for their children,” said Bob Bain, executive producer of Your Mama Don’t Dance, in a statement.

Your Mama Don’t Dance will premiere on Lifetime Feb. 29 at 9 p.m. and will run through April 18.