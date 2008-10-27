Lifetime Taps Lederman for Programming, Development

Lifetime Networks announced Nina Lederman as their new Senior Vice President, Series Programming and Development today.



Lederman’s new duties will include oversight of the development of all scripted programming for Lifetime Television, which is based in Los Angeles. She will report to JoAnn Alfano, Executive Vice President, Lifetime Networks.



“Nina’s extensive experience as a production executive, producer and development executive make her a triple threat in this industry. As the business landscape continues to change, she has the perfect skill set to explore new, efficient and effective production models. The combination of Nina’s talent, strong relationships and vision make her an incredible asset to expand on Lifetime’s record of success in scripted series,” Alfano said in a statement.



Lederman’s previous work includes serving as programming executive and producer of hit comedies, dramas and specials for NBC, ABC, CBS and HBO.