Lifetime Subtracts Division

Lifetime Television is canceling its original drama, The Division, after four seasons.

The network says it is time to offer viewers new options, like another cop drama. The Division's ratings have been slipping. In season three, it averaged 2.5 million viewers and in the fourth season dipped to an average 2 million.

Lifetime has ordered five more episodes of psychic detective drama, Missing, starring Vivica A. Fox, bringing the full-season order to 18 episodes. In its second season, Missing is averaging 2.2 million viewers.

