Lifetime, In Style Team Up on Reality Series

Lifetime Television may not be able to plug Project Runway into its schedule just yet (if ever), but that isn’t stopping the network from launching a new reality-competition series with In Style (http://www.instyle.com/instyle) magazine.

The series, Blush: The Search for the Next Great Make-Up Artist, will take contestants from across the country for a chance to win $100,000, a contract with Max Factor and the chance to do makeup for an upcoming In Style photo shoot.

Actress Vanessa Marcil was tapped to host the six-episode series, with In Style fashion director Hal Rubenstein and makeup artist Joanna Schlip serving as judges.

Blush will premiere on Lifetime Nov. 11 at 10 p.m.