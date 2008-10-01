Lifetime, In Style Team Up on Reality Series
By B&C Staff
Lifetime Television may not be able to plug Project Runway into its schedule just yet (if ever), but that isn’t stopping the network from launching a new reality-competition series with In Style (http://www.instyle.com/instyle) magazine.
The series, Blush: The Search for the Next Great Make-Up Artist, will take contestants from across the country for a chance to win $100,000, a contract with Max Factor and the chance to do makeup for an upcoming In Style photo shoot.
Actress Vanessa Marcil was tapped to host the six-episode series, with In Style fashion director Hal Rubenstein and makeup artist Joanna Schlip serving as judges.
Blush will premiere on Lifetime Nov. 11 at 10 p.m.
