Lifetime strikes ratings gold

Thanks to The Golden Girls, Lifetime Television was back on top last

week.

The women's network grabbed a strong 3.7 rating for a Golden Girls

greatest moments special June 2, helping Lifetime to an overall 2.0 prime-time average and 2.1 million households, according to Nielsen Media Research numbers from

the week of June 2-8.

It was the first time in many weeks Lifetime -- which used to routinely

reign as the highest-rated cable network -- reclaimed the top perch.

MTV: Music Television claimed the week's highest-rated cable program for the MTV Movie

Awards, which nabbed a 4.6 rating June 5. MTV finished the week with a 1.4

average in prime time.

With its National Basketball Association playoff run over, Turner Network Television's ratings came back to normal. The Turner

network averaged a 1.9 rating with 2.1 million viewers.

Nickelodeon (1.8 rating, 2.2 million viewers), Cartoon Network (1.6 rating,

1.8 million viewers) and Fox News Channel (1.5 rating, 1.6 million viewers)

rounded out the top five.