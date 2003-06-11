Lifetime strikes ratings gold
Thanks to The Golden Girls, Lifetime Television was back on top last
week.
The women's network grabbed a strong 3.7 rating for a Golden Girls
greatest moments special June 2, helping Lifetime to an overall 2.0 prime-time average and 2.1 million households, according to Nielsen Media Research numbers from
the week of June 2-8.
It was the first time in many weeks Lifetime -- which used to routinely
reign as the highest-rated cable network -- reclaimed the top perch.
MTV: Music Television claimed the week's highest-rated cable program for the MTV Movie
Awards, which nabbed a 4.6 rating June 5. MTV finished the week with a 1.4
average in prime time.
With its National Basketball Association playoff run over, Turner Network Television's ratings came back to normal. The Turner
network averaged a 1.9 rating with 2.1 million viewers.
Nickelodeon (1.8 rating, 2.2 million viewers), Cartoon Network (1.6 rating,
1.8 million viewers) and Fox News Channel (1.5 rating, 1.6 million viewers)
rounded out the top five.
