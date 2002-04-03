Lifetime still leads

Lifetime Television continued its run as the top basic-cable network in prime

time, the channel's fifth consecutive quarterly win.

Lifetime posted a 2.2 average Nielsen Media Research household rating for the

first quarter, a 10 percent increase over the same period last year.

Turner Network Television, USA Network and Nickelodeon all lagged

significantly behind, tied at 1.7, but USA's average household delivery of 1.48

million edged the other two for second.

The big winners for the quarter included Hallmark Channel (up 50 percent to a

0.6), Courtroom Television Network (up 33 percent to 0.8) and Fox News Channel

(up 33 percent to a 1.2).

The biggest losers included VH1, Travel Channel and Toon Disney, all off 40

percent to a 0.3.

Nick remained the top network in total-day ratings at a 1.5, up 7

percent.