Lifetime, Starz Strike Deal

Lifetime Networks and Starz Media struck a production pact for three films that will air on the women's-targeted cable network.

Under the partnership, Lifetime and Starz will co-produce three Lifetime Original Movies that will run on the network in 2008. The films involved in the deal include True Confessions of a Hollywood Starlet, starring JoJo and Valerie Bertinelli; Queen Sized, starring Nikki Blonsky; and Wise Gal, starring Alyssa Milano and Jason Gedrick.

“This is a truly innovative deal that has tremendous value for Lifetime and Starz. We hope to be making more deals like this in the future,” said Lifetime Entertainment president Susanne Daniels in a statement.

Starz Media, a programming production and distribution unit of Liberty Media, will handle worldwide distribution for the films, including DVD release through its Anchor Bay Entertainment division.

Starz Media produces animated and live-action programming for a variety of media partners, including ABC, Sci Fi Network, Cartoon Network, BET and Starz Entertainment.