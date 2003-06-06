Lifetime slates Broke and Brock

Lifetime Television is hoping to raise awareness on gambling, blindness and

self-empowerment with two upcoming original movies.

Going for Broke, starring Delta Burke as a wife and mother with a

gambling addiction premieres July 14.

Around the movie, Lifetime is partnering with the National Council on Problem

Gambling, Gamblers Anonymous International and Women Helping Women on a national

outreach campaign.

The second movie, More Than Meets the Eye: The Joan Brock Story,

features Carey Lowell as a teacher at a blind school who also loses her sight. It airs June 16.

The network is teaming up with the American Foundation for the Blind, Prevent

Blindness America and other groups to raise awareness.