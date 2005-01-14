Lifetime Show Prods Potatoes

Lifetime Television has ordered 13 half-hours of a new reality comedy, You're Not the Man I Married.

The "relationship intervention" show, from David Franzke (Punk'd), will debut in the second or third quarter.

In what sounds like either wish-fulfillment or a revenge fantasy for Lifetime's predominantly female audience, the series looks at a Prince Charmings-turned couch potato who agrees to run an emotional gauntlet to prove to his wife that he is still the man she married underneath the extra wrinkles and pounds.

Other reality shows on the docket for 2005 are I Married a Princess and Ms. Mogul.