Lifetime Series to Debut Early on iTunes, Yahoo
By B&C Staff
Lifetime Television will debut Friday-night reality shows Lisa Williams: Life Among the Deadand America’s Psychic Challenge, as well as supernatural series Blood Ties, on iTunes and Yahoo Friday, one week before the Oct. 12 debut of the programming block.
The premiere episodes of the three series will be offered as free downloads on iTunes through Oct. 19. They will be streamed on Yahoo through Oct. 25.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.