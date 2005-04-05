Lifetime Scores with Original

So what happens when the most-watched broadcast network shows the final game of the NCAA men’s basketball tourney?

You bore a lot of women, we suspect.

Lifetime s Monday night made-for-TV fillm, Odd Girl Out, starring Alexa Vega and Lisa Vidal, pulled in 5.1 million viewers, making it the most most–watched original movie of the year.

It also was cable’s top movie among women 18-49 (4.0) and women 25-54 (4.1) in Nielsen ratings.



As for that broadcast network, CBS Sports nabbed big ratings for the NCAA men’s championship game.

The match-up between the University of North Carolina and University of Illinois attracted a 16.0 rating/23 share in overnight metered markets, the best Nielsen marks for a championship game since the 1999 University of Connecticut and Duke University game, which posted a 16.9/25.