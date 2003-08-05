Lifetime scores with Missing , Wild Card
Lifetime Television is toasting stellar ratings for its latest original dramas. 1-800-MISSING and Wild Card, which debuted Saturday night.
1-800-MISSING, airing in the 9 p.m. slot, grabbed a 3.1 rating with 3.3
million viewers, and Wild Card, following at 10 p.m., harvested a 2.7
rating with 2.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Those marks rivaled the ratings routinely posted by Lifetime's established
Sunday-night dramas, The Division and Strong Medicine.
The combination of the strong Saturday- and Sunday-night lineups helped to boost
Lifetime's prime-time average to a 2.1 for the week of July
28-Aug. 3.
Only USA Network -- which kicked off its newest original series,
Peacemakers, with a blistering 4.0 rating and 5.2 million viewers July 30
-- posted a better rating, with a 2.2 average in prime time.
Turner Network Television, routinely the cable leader this year, remained strong with a 2.0
average.
Nickelodeon (1.7 rating) and Cartoon Network (1.6 rating) rounded out the top
five.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.