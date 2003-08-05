Lifetime scores with Missing , Wild Card

Lifetime Television is toasting stellar ratings for its latest original dramas. 1-800-MISSING and Wild Card, which debuted Saturday night.

1-800-MISSING, airing in the 9 p.m. slot, grabbed a 3.1 rating with 3.3

million viewers, and Wild Card, following at 10 p.m., harvested a 2.7

rating with 2.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Those marks rivaled the ratings routinely posted by Lifetime's established

Sunday-night dramas, The Division and Strong Medicine.

The combination of the strong Saturday- and Sunday-night lineups helped to boost

Lifetime's prime-time average to a 2.1 for the week of July

28-Aug. 3.

Only USA Network -- which kicked off its newest original series,

Peacemakers, with a blistering 4.0 rating and 5.2 million viewers July 30

-- posted a better rating, with a 2.2 average in prime time.

Turner Network Television, routinely the cable leader this year, remained strong with a 2.0

average.

Nickelodeon (1.7 rating) and Cartoon Network (1.6 rating) rounded out the top

five.