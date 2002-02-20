Lifetime rides Division , Medicine

Blockbuster ratings for its Sunday-night originals helped to propel Lifetime

Television to the top spot in last week's cable Nielsen race.

Lifetime earned an average 2.2 in prime time, buoyed by record numbers for

The Division (3.6 Feb. 17) and Strong Medicine (3.3 the same

night), according to a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media

Research data.

The programs tied into Lifetime's 'Stop Violence Against Women' campaign with

anti-violence themed episodes and public-service announcements.

USA Network followed Lifetime with a 2.0 average in prime time last week,

highlighted by a 3.5 rating Feb. 12 for its coverage of the second day of the

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. networks TBS Superstation (1.7 rating),

Turner Network Television (1.6) and Cartoon Network (1.5) rounded out the top

five.

TNT harvested a 3.0 rating for a replay of its January 2001 hit, Crossfire

Trail, which earned a mammoth 9.6 rating for its premiere last year. The TNT

original movie was cable's highest-rated program last year.

Fox News Channel continued its assault on Cable News Network, winning out in

both prime time and total day.

Fox News scored an average 1.1 in prime time and 0.7 in total day, while CNN

harvested a 0.8 in prime time and a 0.5 for today day.