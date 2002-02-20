Lifetime rides Division , Medicine
Blockbuster ratings for its Sunday-night originals helped to propel Lifetime
Television to the top spot in last week's cable Nielsen race.
Lifetime earned an average 2.2 in prime time, buoyed by record numbers for
The Division (3.6 Feb. 17) and Strong Medicine (3.3 the same
night), according to a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media
Research data.
The programs tied into Lifetime's 'Stop Violence Against Women' campaign with
anti-violence themed episodes and public-service announcements.
USA Network followed Lifetime with a 2.0 average in prime time last week,
highlighted by a 3.5 rating Feb. 12 for its coverage of the second day of the
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Turner Broadcasting System Inc. networks TBS Superstation (1.7 rating),
Turner Network Television (1.6) and Cartoon Network (1.5) rounded out the top
five.
TNT harvested a 3.0 rating for a replay of its January 2001 hit, Crossfire
Trail, which earned a mammoth 9.6 rating for its premiere last year. The TNT
original movie was cable's highest-rated program last year.
Fox News Channel continued its assault on Cable News Network, winning out in
both prime time and total day.
Fox News scored an average 1.1 in prime time and 0.7 in total day, while CNN
harvested a 0.8 in prime time and a 0.5 for today day.
