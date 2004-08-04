Lifetime Renews Medicine

One day after it canceled cop drama The Division, Lifetime Television is pushing ahead with a sixth season of medical drama Strong Medicine.



Lifetime is ordering up 22 new episodes from Sony Pictures Television to air beginning 2005.

That will bring Strong Medicine to 132 episodes, making it one of the two longest running cable dramas, along with USA Networks' Silk Stalkings.

Currently in season five, Strong Medicine is averaging 2.2 million on Sunday nights.