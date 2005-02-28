Trending

Lifetime Renews How Clean Is Your House

How Clean Is Your House, Lifetime Television’s home-tidying reality show, will return for a second season beginning this fall.

The series’ first season aired on Mondays at 11 p.m. and averaged 1.4 million total viewers in 2004.

The show stars a duo of British cleaning specialists, Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie. It is produced by FremantleMedia North America for Lifetime.