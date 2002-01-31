Trending

Lifetime renews hit original

By

Lifetime Television is bringing highly rated original drama Strong
Medicine back for a third season with 22 new
episodes.

As part of Lifetime's Sunday-night original block, Strong Medicine
averaged a 2.5 rating last year.

The women's network will add a new Sunday drama come summer after Any Day
Now ends its run in March.

Plans are to strip all four seasons of Any Day
Now
starting this summer.