Lifetime regains top spot

Lifetime Television climbed back to its familiar perch at the top of the cable Nielsen Media Research rankings last week, recording a 2.2 prime time average. ESPN, which held the top

spot for two weeks thanks to stellar National Football League ratings, moved to

second place with a 2.1 rating, according to a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of

Nielsen data.

ESPN claimed the highest-rated show during the week of Sept. 16 through 22

with a 6.2 rating Sept. 22 for an NFL contest between the Atlanta Falcons and

Cincinnati Bengals.

Lifetime's original movie, Obsessed, turned in a 4.3 rating, making it

the week's second-highest-rated show.

Turner Network Television and Nickelodeon each turned in 1.8 ratings, followed by Cartoon Network

with a 1.6.

Some big networks saw ratings dip below their usual range last week. Despite

a strong 3.1 rating for Monk Sept. 20, USA Network averaged a 1.5 in prime time.

TBS Superstation slipped to a 1.2 rating last week, largely because it didn't

have any big-name theatricals on its schedule.