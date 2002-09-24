Lifetime regains top spot
Lifetime Television climbed back to its familiar perch at the top of the cable Nielsen Media Research rankings last week, recording a 2.2 prime time average. ESPN, which held the top
spot for two weeks thanks to stellar National Football League ratings, moved to
second place with a 2.1 rating, according to a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of
Nielsen data.
ESPN claimed the highest-rated show during the week of Sept. 16 through 22
with a 6.2 rating Sept. 22 for an NFL contest between the Atlanta Falcons and
Cincinnati Bengals.
Lifetime's original movie, Obsessed, turned in a 4.3 rating, making it
the week's second-highest-rated show.
Turner Network Television and Nickelodeon each turned in 1.8 ratings, followed by Cartoon Network
with a 1.6.
Some big networks saw ratings dip below their usual range last week. Despite
a strong 3.1 rating for Monk Sept. 20, USA Network averaged a 1.5 in prime time.
TBS Superstation slipped to a 1.2 rating last week, largely because it didn't
have any big-name theatricals on its schedule.
