Lifetime quietly tops cable ranks

Even without a single show among the week's top-10 programs, Lifetime Television managed to top last week's prime time cable Nielsen ratings.

Lifetime pulled in a 2.0 average, followed by TBS and ESPN which tied for second with a 1.9, according to Turner Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen data.

TBS's latest original movie Invincible earned a 3.0 rating for its Nov. 18 debut. But TBS has garnered bigger ratings on Sunday nights in November from older library titles Lethal Weapon 4 (5.0, Nov. 11) and Pretty Woman (4.0, Nov. 4). Invincible did perform better than the net's last original, Robin Cook's Acceptable Risk, which earned a modest 2.0.

ESPN had the week's highest-rated show, a Nov. 18 National Football League matchup that notched a 7.7 rating.

After losing its edge to Fox News Channel two weeks ago, CNN regained the lead in prime last week. CNN averaged a 1.6 rating, while FNC pulled in a 1.4 and MSNBC followed with a 0.9. - Allison Romano