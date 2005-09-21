Lifetime Programmers Exit

In the wake of bringing on a new president and a new programming chief, Lifetime let go of two of its top programming executives, Kelly Goode and Bill Brand.

Goode, senior VP, programming, has been with the women’s network since 1998. She is credited with developing the network’s original drama Missing.

Brand, senior VP, reality programming, has been with the network since 2001. His accomplishments include developing the reality series How Clean is Your House, and reunion specials on Golden Girls and Designing Women.

The staffing changes come after new programming chief Susanne Daniels took the helm Sept. 12, the first major hire under since Betty Cohen joined the network as president and CEO in April.

With Lifetime gearing up for a re-brand, Daniels, a veteran of The WB, is expected to target younger female viewers while trying to hold on to the network’s solid base of older fans. Their positions have not yet been filled.

In written statements, Goode and Brand wished their colleagues well, and got well-wished from management in return: “After nearly eight wonderful years, I leave with great pride in our many achievements,” Goode said. “I have enormous respect for Betty and Susanne and hope they and all my colleagues enjoy the greatest of success.”

“Since joining Lifetime, I’ve had the pleasure of working with an outstanding team of professionals and I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together,” Brand said. “I wish them the very best as I move on to my next challenge.”

A spokesperson for the network echoed the sentiment: “We thank Kelly and Bill for their service to Lifetime and wish them well.”

Lifetime averaged 1.8 million total viewers in prime this summer, up 7% from last year.