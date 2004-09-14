Lifetime Prods Women to Polls

Lifetime Television has launched a public-service-annoucement campaign to get some of the 40 million women who didn't vote in the 2000 presidential election to the polls this November.

The network is in the midst of a year-long, nonpartisan campaign (not to be confused with the highly partisan Mothers Against Bush campaign) to get women to both vote and run for office.

The three humorous 20-second PSAs, which will run through Election Day, feature three different decisions, choosing a wedding dress, naming a baby, changing a hairstyle, that each woman in the spot allows someone else to make for her, with unfortunate consequences.

The message: If you wouldn't want someone else naming your baby, why would you abdicated the decision of naming your President.