Lifetime is prime choice -- again

With just one week left in the second quarter, Lifetime Television is poised

to win out in primetime ratings for the sixth straight quarter.

The women's network is expecting a 2.1 average in primetime, up 11 percent from second-quarter 2001 and up 24 percent from 2000, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

Nickelodeon (up 20 percent) and Turner Network Television (up 6 percent) should take second place, each with 1.8

averages in primetime.

Tied for third with 1.7 ratings are Cartoon Network, flat compared with last

year, and TBS Superstation, up 13 percent.

ABC Family posted the biggest gain, up 33 percent to a 0.8 primetime average.

MTV: Music Television and ESPN, both with 1.0 averages, increased delivery 25 percent.

SoapNet registered the biggest slip, down 38 percent from a 0.8 average last year to

a 0.5.

VH1 continues to struggle, down 25 percent, and The History Channel and E!

Entertainment Television were off 20 percent.