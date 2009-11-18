Lifetime Prepares ‘Army Wives’ Mini-Marathon

Lifetime Television and Hallmark are offering up an early holiday-themed initiative around the popular Army Wives program. A three-hour block of back-to-back airings of viewers’ favorite episodes from the season has been set for Dec. 4, with an additional “Army Wives Give Back” segment featuring a real-life Army family.



Fans of the show can vote for their favorite season three episode at myLiftime.com. The top three choices will air beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 4 as part of an Army Wives mini-marathon. Hallmark is sponsoring the “Give Back” segment in which cast member Wendy Davis takes viewers to army bases and into homes of deserving Army families to make their holiday wishes real.



“Give Back” is a series of two-minute branded content segments meant to pay tribute to military wives.



“This partnership is another great example of how Lifetime connects with women, and Hallmark is the perfect partner for this multi-platform, holiday integration,” said Debbie Richman, executive VP of ad sales at Lifetime Networks in a statement. “It’s an honor to join together with Hallmark in celebrating military wives and families during this special time of the year.”



It’s not the only Hallmark-sponsored holiday initiative with Lifetime. The company is also backing the “Make It Meaningful Holiday Contest” on Lifetime’s web site from Nov. 30-Dec. 31. The contest asks visitors to submit photos and descriptions of their most memorable holiday moments. The grand-prize winner receives $5000 and a matching donation to a charity of their choice.