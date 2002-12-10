Lifetime poised to top 2002 cable ratings
With three weeks left in the year, Lifetime Television is poised to win the 2002 cable
Nielsen Media Research ratings crown.
Lifetime said it is pacing to average a 2.1 rating in prime time, according
to Nielsen.
It would be the second-straight year that Lifetime attracted cable's highest
Nielsen marks. Lifetime would be one of just four cable networks to accomplish
that feat, joining USA Network, Turner Network Television and TBS Superstation.
Lifetime reigned as the top-rated cable network nine months out of this year.
Turner Entertainment Research will release its detailed year-end Nielsen ratings
analysis Wednesday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.