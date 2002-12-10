Lifetime poised to top 2002 cable ratings

With three weeks left in the year, Lifetime Television is poised to win the 2002 cable

Nielsen Media Research ratings crown.

Lifetime said it is pacing to average a 2.1 rating in prime time, according

to Nielsen.

It would be the second-straight year that Lifetime attracted cable's highest

Nielsen marks. Lifetime would be one of just four cable networks to accomplish

that feat, joining USA Network, Turner Network Television and TBS Superstation.

Lifetime reigned as the top-rated cable network nine months out of this year.

Turner Entertainment Research will release its detailed year-end Nielsen ratings

analysis Wednesday.