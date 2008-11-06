Lifetime Plans Georgia O’Keefe Biopic

Lifetime Network has cast Joan Allen (The Upside of Anger) and Jeremy Irons (Elizabeth I) to star in its upcoming network original movie, Georgia O’Keefe.



Plans for the movie come on the heels of the success of Lifetime’s most recent biopic and second-highest-rated film in 2008, Coco Chanel, which pulled in upwards of 5.2 million viewers and averaged a 4.5 Nielsen household rating for the women’s-targeted cable network.



Executive produced by Joshua D. Maurer, Alixander Witlin and Joan Allen for Sony Pictures Television, the network’s newest film will follow the rocky relationship between artists Georigia O’Keefe and Alfred Steiglitz at the outset of her career.



“Georgia O'Keefe is the iconic role model for unique, talented, brilliant and liberated women of all ages,” said Helen Verno, executive VP of movies and miniseries, Sony Pictures Television. “The project is sure to speak to viewers who are inspired by her love affair with Alfred Steigliz and the extraordinary work they created during the many years of their relationship.”



The film is set to premiere on the Lifetime during the third quarter of 2009.



“Lifetime is committed to being a destination for top creative talent, providing an environment that allows filmmakers to deliver their projects to a broad audience,” said Tanya Lopez, Lifetime Networks Senior VP of original movies. “In working with such brilliant and respected actors as Joan Allen and Jeremy Irons, Lifetime reiterates its commitment to the production of first-rate motion picture projects.”