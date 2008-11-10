Lifetime Picks Up 'Rita Rocks'

Lifetime Television has picked up Rita Rocks for a full season, ordering an additional seven episodes to bring the first season total to 20.

Riding the success of its most popular comedy "Reba", Lifetime brought on "Rita Rocks," its first original comedy in 10 years, as a sister-show.

"Having a nearly 100 percent audience retention rate is unheard of when launching a new comedy, but "Rita Rocks" has achieved that feat," JoAnn Alfano, Executive VP, Entertainment, said in a statement. "We are extremely happy with this early success."

The show premiered on Oct. 20, and in a pre-planned programming strategy, the series was stripped for a full week before landing in its regular time-slot on Tuesday nights.