Lifetime Picks Up More Lovespring

Lifetime has picked up seven more episodes of half-hour improv comedy, Lovespring International, according to distributor Lionsgate.

The show, from Big Cattle Productions, is about a dysfuncational California dating service. Lifetime initially picked up six episodes, but decided to expand the order to "give it the best possible shot at success and time to find an audience,” said Lifetime Entertainment President Susanne Daniels.

The series will premiere Monday, June 5, at 11 p.m.