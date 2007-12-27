Lifetime, Paltalk Ask: Why Hasn't He Called?
By B&C Staff
Lifetime Networks and MyLifetime.com teamed up with real-time, video-based community Paltalk on original Web show Why Hasn't He Called?.
The weekly program featuring relationship expert Matt Titus and his wife, television journalist Tamsen Fadal, will debut Friday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. (EST) on MyLifetime.com and Paltalk.
Paltalk also recently teamed with Lifetime to host a weekly chat program with clairvoyant Lisa Williams following the broadcast of her weekly series, Lisa Williams: Life Among the Dead.
Titus and Fadal are also the co-authors of new book Why Hasn't He Called?, which will be released by McGraw Hill in February.
