Lifetime Original Makes Cable's Top 10
By Anne Becker
Apparently, Debra Winger's still got what it takes to lure viewers to the screen.
Lifetime's movie original movie "Dawn Anna" starring the formerly retired, Oscar-nominated movie actress, took the number-six cable programming slot for the week ending Jan. 16.
Some 4.4 million total viewers tuned in to the Lifetime original movie, which aired Jan. 10 at 9 p.m.-11 p.m., marking the network's fourth original movie in a row to nab more than 4 million viewers.
